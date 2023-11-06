Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Ethnic Style At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party Is Setting Pure Couple Goals

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Ethnic Style At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not just a power couple setting relationship goals. They also consistently elevate fashion standards with their striking appearances. Time and again, they have wowed us with mesmerising looks. Last Night, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, the duo's ethnic ensembles epitomised festive fashion. Sidharth Malhotra sported an embroidered kurta adorned with exquisite floral patterns. He paired it with black wide-legged pants and sealed the deal with sleek black shoes. Meanwhile, Kiara rocked a mustard lehenga set crafted by the host, Manish Malhotra himself. Her chic velvet number was gorgeous enough to steal the fashion headlines. The diva's lehenga skirt featured a vibrant multicoloured pattern and gota patti work along the hemline. The deep-neck cropped bustier added a dash of edge to her look. Kiara's beautifully draped pink-hued dupatta was adorned with gold embellishments to provide a stunning contrast. A Kundan necklace was the star's sole accessory. With her flowing open hair and minimal makeup, she rounded off her traditional look with elegance.

Whenever Sidharth and Kiara step into ethnic ensembles, their fashion choices leave us absolutely spellbound. A few days ago, while celebrating their first Karwa Chauth, the couple looked simply phenomenal. Sidharth Malhotra exuded suave charm in a striking red kurta set. On the other hand, Kiara chose to dazzle in a pink Anarkali for the special occasion. Her outfit was a picture of minimal chic, with subtle embellishments. The embroidery along the neckline and sleeve borders added a touch of glitz to her look. The diva elegantly carried a matching dupatta with the Anarkali.

Opting for a less-is-more approach, she adorned herself with traditional earrings. Her straight hair was neatly parted down the middle. Kiara's makeup game was strong with a dewy base, glossy lips, kohl-rimmed lower lashline, well-defined brows, and a delicate bindi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sure know how to make heads turn and capture hearts with their impeccable style.