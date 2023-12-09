Kate Middleton's Pristine Whites Bring A Classic Kind Of Joy To The Fashion World

Kate Middleton's classic fashion choice is set to inspire many this Christmas season

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is a name synonymous with classic fashion. With the onset of Christmas, Kate hosted a gala Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The third annual ceremony witnessed the Princess making a splash of sophistication in an ivory ensemble. Saying a brief goodbye to her signature coat dresses and flowy silhouettes, Kate took the winter fashion game a notch higher in a ribbed blouse tucked into high-waisted flared trousers featuring two gold buttons. Keeping the chilly weather in mind, she layered her outfit with a long off-white coat that came with lapel collars. Kate Middleton sealed her monochrome magic with silver floral drop earrings and statement rings. Her flushed makeup included rosy cheeks, pink lip tint, and mascara-coated lashes. A white Strathberry leather bag and wavy hair left open sealed her royal OOTD.

An epitome of grace, Kate Middleton bears a special affinity for whites. Painting a picture of chic serenity, the Princess picked out a two-in-one midi dress from the shelves of the designer brand Self-Portrait as she attended the National Portrait Gallery in London last year. The fitted boucle white blazer was finely crafted with black thread detailing and boasted a peplum waist with a tweed belt. She teamed up the blazer with an ankle-length pleated white chiffon skirt featuring subtle ruffles at the hem. A nude makeup complimented her sobre attire while side-parted long wavy tresses gave the finishing touches to her classic English taste.

It was a night to remember at this year's BAFTA Film Awards with the British Royal Family making a stunning appearance at the event. But all eyes were naturally drawn to Kate Middleton. Turning muse to British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, the Princess of Wales elevated her elegance in a sheer white one-shoulder gown. A bow design on the shoulder cascaded down the length like a cape sleeve, while the corseted waist and structured pleats created a floor-grazing train. Kate complemented her angelic avatar with Victorian-era-inspired black gloves and floral gold earrings. A muted makeover and straight long hair perfected her red carpet look.

Kate Middleton's style diaries have all our hearts for sure.

