Kate Middleton Paid Homage To Princess Diana By Donning This Lover's Knot Tiara At The Buckingham Palace Reception

Kate Paid Homage To Princess Diana By Donning The Lover's Knot Tiara

Ever since Kate Middle married into the royal family, her style transformation has been hard to miss. She took her title of Princess of Wales quite literally and her tiara moments have been proof enough. The Princess doesn't wear tiaras so often but when she does, it is a moment to be written in the fashion books about. Recently, to host a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, Kate Middleton adorned another precious headpiece. It is always a stylish sight when the Princess of Wales puts her best fashion foot forward. For the occasion, she slipped into a shimmer rose gold toned sequin dress that was etched with the right amount of glamour. While her sparkly number was a ten, her Lover's Knot tiara was a showstopper. Also considered to be Princess Diana's favourite, the royal headpiece is encrusted with diamonds and pearl hangings. She upped the ante with her minimal yet statement earrings. Her glittering moment was indeed a sight for many.

Trust Kate Middleton to give you an overlook of royal fashion done right. Previously, to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon at the State Dinner at Buckingham Palace, the royal made a minimally chic effect with her dressing game. She picked a pristine white silhouette from the palette to make a statement. From the cape-style sleeves to the matching gloves, her look hit the style meter right. However, it was her unique choice of tiara that stood out. The diamond-studded rose tiara was truly the most precious addition.

Kate Middleton's royal fashion looks are complete with her stunning tiaras.