Kate Middleton's Red Hat And Dress With A Big Bow Is Giving Holiday Style A Royal Spin

Kate Middleton's Red Hat And Bow Dress Gives Holiday Style A Royal Spin

Kate Middleton's royal silhouettes have always been the talk among fashion fanatics. Her penchant for monochrome remains a timeless, classic affair. To welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to London, England, the Princess of Wales put her fashionable foot forward in a fiery red look. Kate looked regal in the literal colour of the season. Opting for a stunning cape coat, the Princess gave royal business a glam spin. The look came with a dramatic yet elegant oversized bowed neckline and calf-length hemline. She aced a complete monochrome look with a red dress and pointed pumps. Her red clutch completed her matching style in the most stylish way. Right in time for the holiday season, Kate Middleton is giving us major style inspiration.

Also Read: Kate Middleton Aced 80s Inspired Style Like A Dream In A ₹2 Lakh Balmain Blazer

After exploring the bright side of the palette, Kate Middleton took the minimal route that was bound to make a maximal effect. She opted for a pristine white royal Princess look that consisted of a flattering fitted gown, complemented with matching gloves. The structured shoulders with flowing sleeves perfectly completed her style. The golden floral intricate embroidered pattern on the sleeves added a minimal glam to the style. What really stole the show was her floral diamond tiara. The surprise style moment was worthy because of her unique choice of tiara. According to E News, the tiara has not been seen since 1930 until now when Kate Middleton wore it to the State dinner. The diamond-studded rose tiara was the most precious addition to her look, indeed proving that she is a true fashion lover.

Also Read: You Won't Believe It But Kate Middleton's Pleated White Dress Is Really Not As Expensive As You'd Think

Kate Middleton's style radiates nothing but sheer elegance.