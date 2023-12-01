Kate Middleton's Teal Gown Is A Stylish Nod To Party Dressing In The Most Royal Way

Kate's Teal Gown Is A Stylish Nod To Party Dressing In The Most Royal Way

Dressing up for an event is not an easy gig, especially when it comes to the royals. Kate Middleton and her trusted wardrobe staples have often made a buzz in the fashion world. From her retro-inspired style to the classic sartorial picks, her style has definitely undergone a simple yet subtly elegant shift. After making a statement at the State Dinner with her unforgettable diamond flower tiara, the royal princess is at it once again. She gave the red carpet style a royal spin in a beautiful teal-blue gown. Her latest appearance at the Royal Variety Performance 2023 was breathtaking. Right in time for the holiday season, Kate Middleton gave her approval to party dressing in a beautiful monochrome look. Her modern-day princess look was served right in a beautiful body-grazing number. The flattering tailored fit added all the style to the look. The sleek diamond necklace added a whole new sphere of glitz to the attire. The long dramatic sleeves were a true-blue sight and we took notes!

Well, that's not all. A close look at her style and you'll notice how elegantly she completed the look with her top-notch beauty game. Her signature chocolate brown tresses went well in contrast with her dress. She opted for a subtle nude glam to accentuate her style. Wispy lashes, nude lip shade and a dewy base perfectly completed her style. Trust Kate Middleton to give us a run for our money with her royal style.

Previously, Kate Middleton aced monochrome dressing in a stunning red cape gown. To welcome the President and first lady of South Korea, Kate aced the chic dressing game in an elegant red cape coat paired with a matching dress.

Every time Kate Middleton heads out, she makes sure to dish out some impeccable fashion moments.