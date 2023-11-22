Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Look Was Uber Casual But Still Cool In A Red Snapback Cap And Printed T-Shirt

A Clean-Shaven Face, And Uber Chic Casuals Define Kartik's Birthday Look

A fashion icon for the country's youth and a national heartthrob as well, Kartik Aaryan's versatile style is all about keeping it casual and chic. Sometimes he is exquisite on the the red carpet in dapper pantsuits, while at other times he looks like the perfect desi boy in his ethnic Indian wear. But if we are asked what his actual style is, it would definitely be effortlessly chic. As the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today, he gave us yet another reason to believe that his style is casually cool. He wore a black printed t-shirt from Superdry and teamed it with a pair of black cargo pants. He wore a striking red baseball from Superdry too. What instantly grabbed our attention was Kartik's clean-shaven look. The post shared by the actor was indeed very cute where he prayed while cutting the cake and his pet dog Katori adorably looking at him and at the cake.

Kartik Aaryan's uber-cool style radiates charm. For a photo shoot, the actor wore a pair of classic blue flared denim pants with an oversized zesty orange t-shirt. Both the outfits were from Superdry. He accessorised the look with trendy black sunglasses and a pair of white and blue sneakers.

Yet another time, Kartik Aaryan set a stylish example of casual fashion was when the actor wore a full-sleeved black button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and teamed it with a pair of classic blue denim bottoms. He wore a pair of white sneakers, which added to the charm of his look.

We send very warm wishes to Kartik Aaryan for his birthday.

