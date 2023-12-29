Kareena Kapoor's Rs 1.8 Lakh Moncler Puffer Jacket And Natasha Poonawalla's Lora Piana Fur Set With Rs1.2 Lakh Dior Boots Is The Chicest Winterwear In The Alps

Kareena's Rs 1.8 Lakh Jacket, Natasha's Rs.1.2 Lakh Boots Is Holiday Chic

We all know that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan love taking family vacations, especially to Switzerland and this year is no different. The family is on their annual winter holiday in the Alps and Kareena is giving us sneak peeks of her vacation through her Instagram. Joining her on the stylish vacation is Natasha Poonawalla. The two divas were posing in the snow wearing the chicest winterwear in Switzerland. Kareena wore a puffer jacket from Moncler which costs USD 2200 (around INR 1.8 lakh) and Natasha picked a beige fur co-ord set from Lora Piana. Kareena's outfit was completed with a pair of black flared pants, trendy, white-framed sunglasses, and a pair of boots. On the other hand, Natasha picked a beige winter set from Lora Piana's label. A pair of oversized sunglasses and Christian Dior boots which costs USD 1490 (around INR 1.2 lakh) completed Natasha's exquisite style.

Kareena Kapoor's travel fashion has always been unique and stylish. For her wedding anniversary, the beauty posted a throwback picture with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, from winter vacation. The diva wore a full-sleeved oversized blue jacket with collars and a zipper at the front. Saif's winter fashion included a sleeveless puffer jacket on a full-sleeved blue kurta.

On yet another family holiday, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their boys gave uber-chic winter fashion goals. Kareena and Saif twinned in all-black, collared puffer jackets. They both wore trendy pairs of black sunglasses. Their son Taimur wore a neon green winter suit while Jehangir wore a deep blue coloured one and they both looked adorable.

Kareena Kapoor's travel style is unmatchable.

