Kareena Kapoor Answers The Business Call In A Chic Grey Pantsuit For Forbes' Cover

Kareena Kapoor Answers The Business Call In A Chic Grey Pantsuit

Unsurprisingly, the OG fashionista of Bollywood with her impeccable sartorial choices, style, and radiant beauty, Kareena Kapoor is a red carpet head-turner. The diva was recently interviewed by Forbes magazine and her boss-lady vibe in the photoshoot was unmissable. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a dark, grey-toned pantsuit which consisted of a sleeveless vest with enormous black buttons at the front, a pair of well-fitted trousers, and a full-sleeved blazer that she carried over the shoulders. She accessorized the look with a pair of elegant stud earrings and a pair of white heels to go with it. Kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, well-structured contours, shimmery highlights, and a nude pink lip colour complemented the chic style perfectly.

Kareena Kapoor looked effortlessly stylish as she promoted Jaane Jaan in an all-red outfit. The strapless outfit had a corset bodice, followed by an A-line bottom and a chic side cut. Kareena carried a red full-sleeved blazer with her look. She opted for a no-accessory look and wore a pair of nude pointed heels. For makeup, she took the glam route with a bold red lip colour, ample mascara, kohl-laden eyes, and well-contoured cheeks.

Kareena Kapoor's love for monochrome dressing is not new. The actress picked a burgundy pantsuit from the clothing label Alina Anwar Couture and paired it with a black lace bralette adding a stylish twist. She teamed the look with a pair of leopard-printed Christian Louboutin heels. For accessories, she kept it minimal with a pair of golden stud earrings. She kept her makeup subtle and minimal and tied her tresses in a sleek bun.

We are falling in love with Kareena Kapoor's style, one outfit at a time.

