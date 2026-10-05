Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Easy Exercise For A Flat Stomach And Stronger Legs

Everyone wants a flat stomach, but achieving a stronger core is not only about doing endless ab exercises. Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has explained that a flat stomach depends on strong legs and a flexible back.

In her latest Instagram video, Rujuta shared, “Everyone wants a flat stomach, but for a flat stomach we end up doing crunches and ab workouts, and yet the belly still sticks out. That is because the hidden cause is weakness in the legs and stiffness in the back.”

After explaining, she went on to demonstrate an easy exercise to improve both leg weakness and back stiffness. In the video she lay down on her stomach and put her feet on a bolster. She kept her hands by the side of her chest and squeezed her hips and pressed them down towards the ground.

At the same time, she pushed her quadriceps upwards and held it for 10 seconds. “Squeezing the hips helps reduce back stiffness and builds strength in the legs. If we don't have strength in our hips, our stomach goes forward. So do this; it will not just help you get a flat stomach, it also helps you improve digestion, reduce leg pain, and help you sleep properly,” she explained.

Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Rules For Healthy Weight Loss

Rujuta, who is famous for Kareena Kapoor's size-zero transformation in Tashan, shared a holistic approach to physical well-being. Previously, in an Instagram post, the nutritionist ditched quick fixes and advocated for sustainable practices.

She first suggested prioritising stability over haste. “Number one: do not be in a hurry or haste. Lose weight comfortably. Whether you want to lose 2 kg or 20 kg, the approach should be the same: it should be sensible and sustainable. Sustainable means losing 5 to 10% of your body weight in a year,” she shared.

Next, she urged people to follow traditional dietary guidelines. “Your diet should include the traditional food that you have always been eating. Whether you eat dal-rice, idli-dosa, chicken and rice, or fish, your diet should be built accordingly. It shouldn't be that everyone is eating the same thing."

Additionally, she addressed the increasing popularity of viral wellness products and short-cut ways to lose weight and advised that there should be no “magic ingredient” in the diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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