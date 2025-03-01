Kareena Kapoor's Layered Wavy Tresses And Nude Glam Are A Match Made In Beauty Heaven

Kareena Kapoor knows how to take the throne as Bollywood's queen bee and rule her way through. The Buckingham Murders actress recently slayed a layered wind-swept hair look combined with a minimal makeup look that worked like wonders and garnered hits by the internet goers.

Kareena Kapoor dished out a less is more glam moment as the latest offering on her social media that she complemented with an easy-peasy layered tress. The mother-of-two looked like a million bucks wearing a minimal makeup look featuring her fresh skin peeking through her skin tint, arched brows, bronzer laden eyelids, lots of mascara for wispy eyelashes, nude kohl liner filled waterline, a touch of pink blush on her cheeks, chiseled cheekbones and a nose bridge, and a luscious peachy nude lip gloss to add the perfect glossy finishing touch.

Kareena's hair game was in perfect sync with her glam of the day featuring a wavy shoulder length look in a messy hair don't care style that added loads of volume and star character to her look. This hair look was added as a crowning glory to Kareena's look courtesy of the Fable & Mane hair oil.

Kareena Kapoor was Saturday ready in layered tresses and a nude glam moment.

