Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora And 'The Gang Forever' Know How To Keep It Chic In Their Fabulous Fits

Kareena Kapoor has long been a fashionista, thanks to her impeccable wardrobe choices. Her “gang” also makes similar stellar style statements. In her latest Instagram Story, the Jaane Jaan actress shared a mirror selfie with her sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora during an outing. Kareena put forward corpcore chic vibes in a crisp-collared white shirt and flared blue denim. The top's baggy fit stood as testament to her love for relaxed fits. A sleek belt added dimension to her look. Karisma rocked an all-black dress featuring a high neck and ruffled hem. A dramatic bird embellishment on one side delivered pizzazz. Both sealed their avatars with uber-cool black sunglasses. Coming to the Arora sisters, Malaika picked a white co-ord set. The semi-sheer top comprised long sleeves and lapel collars, coupled with a pair of thigh-length shorts. Vivid flower and leaf designs in the hues of red and green offered a pop of colour to the monotone palette. Those white-rimmed shades amplified her hot-baba avatar manifold. Amrita passed the sartorial game in a brown shirt with pinstripes in a contrasting white. Black sunglasses and a red check bag rounded off her accessory selection.

When it comes to acing boss lady fashion, leave the assignment to Kareena Kapoor. Previously, the actress leaned on a two-piece outfit from the clothing label Luciferase for an event. Her attire came with an icy blue midi dress. She layered the feminine silhouette with a matching full-sleeved blazer. Structured collars and a giant rosette element on one shoulder screamed vogue from a mile away.

Malaika Arora proves that white is the colour for all seasons. On a vacation earlier this month, the actress nailed a co-ord set consisting of a high-neck cropped top matched with boxer shorts.

We are actively taking notes from this “forever” girl gang.

