In A Chikankari Salwar Kameez, Kareena Kapoor Proved That Ethnic Wear Doesn't Go Out Of Style

Kareena Kapoor made a strong case for being the fashion queen of B-town in a chikankari suit

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of Bollywood fashion for a reason. The actress can wear anything; from a little black dress to a desi salwar kameez; and slay each and every time. Recently the Crew actress created a stir on the internet by dropping pictures of herself in a regal chikankari salwar kameez. She captioned her Instagram post with a white heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor recently stepped out in her desi avatar dressed in a white chikankari salwar kameez ensemble from the shelves of stalwart deisgners Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble featured a straight kurta with a U-neckline and full sleeves filled with embroidery and silver sequins on the chest area along with a knotted self hook-button down close on front. This was teamed with a pair of straight pants with the same embroidery, sequin details on the hemline and a heavily embroidered jaal-work matching dupatta. What's more, she added a touch of diamonds and emeralds to her outfit of the day and scored a complete winning sartorial moment.

Kareena's looked was styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who teamed this look with a pair of diamond and emerald encrusted earrings with green beaded danglers that added a statement accessory to the look. In addition, Kareena wore her solitaire ring on her finger and the perfect pair of metallic open-toe heels with studded details on the strap.

On the hair and makeup front, Kareena wore the perfect sleek low bun that let her outfit and accessories shine through. Makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar added the perfect strokes of glam to Bebo's desi look with a fresh complexion, full brows, kohl-lined waterline, wispy mascara-filled lashes, a hint of blush and highlighter on her cheeks and a nude gloss on her lips to add the final touches to the look.

Isn't Kareena Kapoor dressed in a chikankari ethnic suit is the stuff of desi fashion royalty? We say yes.

