Just Natasha Poonawalla Turning Kareena Kapoor's Home Into A Runway: Lace, Boots, Gloves

Natasha Poonawalla makes anything look super chic

After attending the world's fanciest galas all through the summer, Natasha Poonawalla made her way back to Mumbai to catch up with her girlfriends Kareena Kapoor, Amrita and Malaika Arora. If you thought casual meets with friends are just another opportunity for Natasha Poonawalla to use as her personal runway though, then you're absolutely right. Natasha made a stylish entry to Kareena Kapoor's residence earlier this week and Mumbai's monsoon mayhem didn't stop her from putting her best fashion foot forward. She was seen in a blush pink lace dress from Gucci paired with black thigh-high leather boots and a black clutch. In case you forgot the definition of extra, let Natasha Poonawalla educate you. A pair of embellished Gucci silver gloves instantly made a casual dinner date with friends, super high fashion. For added bling, Natasha topped the look off with a diamond necklace and an armband to dazzle us all. But then, who else if not Natasha Poonawalla to add all that sparkle in the middle of the week?

Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Instagram/@amuaroraofficial

It may have been a casual catching-up session for the stars, but it sure looked like it was off the fashion charts. Trust Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor to pose on the porch in their kaftans in the middle of the week. Not your regular kaftans though. While Kareena Kapoor was colourful in a printed Emilio Pucci number, Malaika invoked the Greek Goddesses for fashion inspiration in a green cutout number teamed with golden gladiator sandals. These "Kaftan Girls for life" look like the source of colour for our midweek blues.

It is not every day that we get to see this stylish clique together, but it is always a fashion treat when they are.

