Alia Bhatt And Kareena Kapoor's Same Same But Different Style Is Both Poo And Shanaya-Worthy

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are twinning and winning the ethnic fashion game

Back when Alia Bhatt wanted to be just like Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar gave life to her character, Shanaya, in Student Of The Year. Fast forward to 2023 and not only are they sisters-in-law now, but our very own Shanaya and Poo also look identical in a new set of images posted on Instagram. We don't know what's brewing but our cups are ready to be filled with fashion inspiration starting with their festive co-ord sets. Both in pastel co-ord sets complete with a short blouse and a shrug thrown in, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are twinning and winning at this game called life. And yet, despite being pastel outfits at the core, both were different in essence highlighting their personal styles. Alia is seen in a floral print on one side and Kareena in a creamy white embellished set. The spotlight remains fixed on these fashion girls and we're convinced there's so much more to come.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor In A Shimmering Pink Saree Is A Perfect Summer Time Wedding Guest

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Matching tattoos and outfits are so last season. When Shanaya met Poo, they didn't stick to the rules of twinning with their pastel ethnic co-ord sets, but went ahead and got matching hairstyles too. They were both sporting soft wavy brown locks chopped into edgy long bobs.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The one thing that sets Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor apart is their makeup styles. Lucky for us, we get the best of both worlds with Alia Bhatt's soft pink minimal dewy makeup on one side and Kareena Kapoor's perfectly structured contoured cheekbones topped with her signature smouldering smokey eyes. Same-same but different is still a win-win situation for us.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Karan Johar, can you please cast Shanaya and Poo in your next, already?

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor In A Sparkly Lehenga Shows Us Who Bollywood's Real Fashionista Is