Just Like Kiara Advani, Plan A Trip To Italy And Visit These 5 Places This October

After a hectic work schedule, actress Kiara Advani shared glimpses of her in Italy in between work and play. The actress, who likes to keep her personal life under wraps, recently shared a snippet of her travel diary. In the pictures, we can see Kiara candidly posing on the streets of Italy that looks out of a film set, presumably from War starring Hrithik Roshan, who was spotted in viral pictures recently. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “BRB” where one can see her in two stylish looks where her back profile is visible. October is a great time to visit the beautiful country because the traveller can experience pleasant weather and fewer crowds. If you too wish to explore the beauty of Italy in October just like Kiara, we have listed some of the must-visit places.

Must-Visit Places In Italy In October

1. Rome

Visit the capital of Italy this October, to witness awe-inspiring arts and vibrant street life. In Rome, you can immerse yourself in history and marvel at ancient landmarks like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. Take a stroll through the beautiful Vatican or the Ottobrate Romane that adds extra charm to the city.

2. Venice

October is the best time to visit Venice. Not only because the city is less crowded, but it also allows you to explore its enchanting canals and unique architecture in peace. Don't forget to take a gondola ride to explore the colourful houses of Burano and visit the famous St. Mark's Square.

3. Tuscany

Known for its picturesque landscapes, rolling hills and charming medieval towns, Tuscany is a sight to behold. Explore the historic city of Florence by visiting iconic places like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Don't forget to indulge in authentic famous Italian wine and cuisine.

4. Emilia-Romagna

Famous for its culinary delights, this place should be on a wish list for all food enthusiasts. Visit the vibrant city of Bologna, known for its rich food culture and architecture. Don't miss the chance to try the region's local cuisine and experience the taste of Italy.

5. Milan

Last but not least, Milan is known for its iconic historical edifices. Apart from the rich cultural heritage, the city has a plethora of art museums. Embrace the local trends and explore the bohemian side of Milan by visiting Ticinese and Porta Romana.

Planning a trip to Italy? Looks like we got you covered.

