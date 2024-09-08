Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: From Rekha To Shilpa Shetty, 20+ Best Bollywood Celebrity Festive Looks

From Rekha to Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood beauties turned up in full glam for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is setting the festive vibes right for all of tinsel town and beyond. If the entire country is opening their arms with love to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes, how could Bollywood celebrities be left any far behind. On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring you all the glitz and glamour by the B-town actresses during the annual Ganpati Darshan ritual held at the homes of Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also Read: From Sara Ali Khan To Khushi Kapoor, The Best Traditional Fashion From Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Rekha made a grand entry at Manish Malhotra's Ganpati darshan wrapped in a lime green Kanjivaram saree, ornate gold jewels, a potli bag and her iconic mogra gajra.

Another longtime regular at Manish's is Urmila Matondkar, who made an appearance wearing a purple anarkali with white floral embroidery teamed with exquisite pearl drop chandelier earrings.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Kajol was also seen posing for a happy selfie with Manish, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Iulia Vantur. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress wore a regal navy silk saree with a jadau silver border and a statement gold choker necklace for the occasion. Ilulia wore a red Banarasi saree with gold zari and an ornate silver blouse and Tahira went for a red and gold Banarasi anarkali for the big day.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Kiara Advani made a fresh and fabulous appearance solo at Manish Malhotra's Ganpati darshan wearing a cherry red lace anarkali with floral self-embroidery teamed with a matching net dupatta, a pair of gold kolhapuri flats and a pair of emerald drop earrings to add a touch of sparkle to her desi look of the day.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sophiechoudry

Sophie Choudhry and Nushrratt Bharuccha made a twinning and winning appearance at Manish's residence wearing floral ensembles from the shelves of designer Gopi Vaid. While Sophie picked an ice blue floral printed sharara kurta set, Nushrratt sported a bright yellow anarkali set with floral prints all over.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Pooja Hegde also smiled for the cameras while being clicked by the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's residence wearing a white organza saree with floral print teamed with a sleeveless purple blouse, traditional chandbalis and a pair of white juttis to go.

Manisha Koirala made an appearance at both Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ganpati darshan wearing a pastel peach anarkali suit teamed with a matching dupatta and a gajra-laden low bun in her tresses.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/khushi05k

Khushi Kapoor posed for a selfie with Manish at his Ganesh Darshan wearing a baby pink salwar kameez with white lace cutwork that she teamed with a matching shearling Prada Re-edition bag.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Shanaya Kapoor was seen wearing a yellow bandhani print kurta set with gold sequin work around the yolk and hemline at Manish's Ganpati. Her mother Maheep Kapoor picked a pastel pink ethnic suit with old-gold embroidery and a bindi to wrap the desi look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Tisca Chopra also smiled for a warm selfie with Manish at his Ganpati celebrations wearing a teal blue silk salwar kameez with a matching synthetic dupatta, a sparkling bindi, and gold dangler earrings.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a sage green coloured lehenga with a rani pink sleeveless waistcoat-style blouse with a purple border with gold embroidery. She teamed this with a matching pink and purple-toned dupatta draped in pleats around her torso. She accessorised the look right with a diamond nose ring, a pair of chandbalis, and a stack of purple, white and pink coloured bangles and kadas to match her outfit of the day.

Shilpa's sister Shamita was seen wearing a cherry red leheriya salwar kameez set with a khadi gold print on the neckline, wrists, length of the shirt and all over the matching polka dot dupatta that had gold coin drop details on the border. She paired this with red acrylic printed gold jhumkas to match her look that she sported at both Manish Malhotra and her sister Shilpa Shetty's residences for Ganpati Darshan.

Bipasha Basu was seen having a mother-daughter twinning moment with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover with both wearing matching bright yellow and gold sharara sets adorned with zari work.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen celebrating her first Ganesh Chaturthi post marriage along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani. The Yaariyan actress wore a lime green silk kaftan set decorated with gold sequin embellishment on the yolk and balloon sleeves. She wore a pair of matching dhoti pants, a gold Bottega Veneta clutch, gold and pearl chandelier jhumkas and chunky gold wedge heels to complete the look.

Bhagyashree was also seen attending Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration wearing a pink saree with a gold zari design all through and a decked-up gold sleeve blouse with floral motifs to match the drape. She added a gold necklace, drop earrings, bangles and a potli to add the final touches of glam to the look.

Last but not the least, Kusha Kapila was seen attending her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with at her Sukhee co-star Shilpa Shetty's, wearing a stunning teal blue silk saree with silver thread work hand embroidery. She paired this with a matching sleeveless embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline, a pair of oxidised silver maximalist jhumkas, a silver chunky handcuff-style kada, and a blue bindi on her temple to tie the look together.

Trust B-town celebrities to welcome Ganpati Bappa with their fashion game on point in the Bay.

Also Read: Rakshabandhan 2024: From Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan To Soha And Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood's Brother-Sister Style Game