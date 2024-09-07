From Sara Ali Khan To Khushi Kapoor, The Best Traditional Fashion From Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

From Kiara to Sara, Bollywood divas slayed ethnic style for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are spreading cheer all around and the Bollywood actresses have made sure they don't miss out on looking their glamourous best for this occasion. Every B-town actress, right fromCall Me Bae star Ananya Panday to newlywed Rakul Preet Singh was dressed to their nines to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes this festive season.

Taking fashion inspiration from a bunch of Bollywood celebrities whose style game is always on point, we bring you a round-up of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 style.

Starting off with Sara Ali Khan, who was seen wearing a bright orange anarkali with a matching net dupatta.The ensemble was embellished with gota-patti work all over and had matching tassles. Sara teamed it with matching orange mirror work bangles along with a bindi that added a desi touch to the look.

Kiara Advani was seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence for Ganesh Darshan wearing a dainty crimson lace anarakli with matching pants and a flowy lace dupatta. She teamed the look with a pair of gold kolhapuri flats and a pair of emerald drop earrings to add a touch of sparkle to the look.

Ananya Panday was also seen welcoming Ganpati Bappa home dressed in a floral aqua blue halter neck salwar kameez by the designer Gopi Vaid. It was detailed with rani pink and silver gota-patti work. Ananya teamed the look with a matching dupatta drape worn on her right shoulder.

Khushi Kapoor wore a pink lace ethnic suit with white embroidery and a matching ornate dupatta for Ganesh Chaturthi. What's more, she kept the look monotone by adding the perfect matching baby pink shearling Prada Re-edition shoulder bag as arm candy.

Shanaya Kapoor wore a bright yellow bandhani salwar kameez with gold sequin worn from the shelves of the designer Surily Goel for the festivities.

Newbie Bollywood debutant Anjini Dhawan wore a white sharara-kurta set with multicoloured floral embroidery and intricate white gold thread work.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen welcoming Ganapati Bappa along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani wearing a lime silk green kaftan set with an ornate gold sequin yolk and flowy balloon sleeves. She decked up her look with a pair of chandelier style gold and pearl jhumkas that added an extra Indian touch.

