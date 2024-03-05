Just Like Malavika Mohanan At The Suspension Bridge In Bhutan, Visit These 5 Iconic Bridges Of The World

You Can Visit These 5 Beautiful Bridges Around The World Like Malavika Mohanan

Bhutan is on Bollywood's radar for all the right reasons. The latest to have this beautiful neighbouring country on their mind is Malavika Mohanan. Among the many gems in the country, Malavika Mohanan is spellbound by the beauty of the Suspension Bridge, the longest bridge in Bhutan from where the scenic landscape is straight out of a painting. Bridges are not just structures that connect two points; they are also iconic landmarks that symbolise architectural brilliance especially when they have scenic landscapes to surround. Just like the Suspension Bridge in Bhutan, here are some of the world's most iconic bridges that you can't miss out on to visit on your next travel plan.

Also Read: So Many Sarees In The World And Cover Girl Malavika Mohanan's White Saree Still Stands Out The Brightest

Visit These Beautiful Bridges Of The World

1. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most recognizable bridges in the world, known for its stunning Art Deco design and vibrant orange colour. Spanning the Golden Gate Strait, the bridge offers breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. Built in the year 1937, it was once the longest suspension bridge in the world.

2. Tower Bridge, London, UK

Tower Bridge in London is an iconic symbol of the city, known for its majestic Victorian Gothic style and twin towers. Built over the River Thames, the bridge features a drawbridge mechanism that allows it to open to accommodate passing ships. Completed in 1894, Tower Bridge has become one of London's most visited landmarks, offering panoramic views from its high-level walkways.

Also Read: The Holiday Spirit Gets A Refreshing Boost With Malavika Mohanan's Ravishing Red Midi Dress

3. Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is a marvel of engineering and design, known for its striking steel arch that spans across Sydney Harbour. Completed in 1932, the bridge is not only a vital transportation link but also a major tourist attraction. Visitors can climb the bridge's arch for panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and the harbour.

4. Ponte Vecchio, Florence, Italy

Ponte Vecchio, which means "Old Bridge" in Italian, is a medieval stone bridge that spans the Arno River in Florence. What sets this bridge apart is its unique design, lined with shops selling jewellery, art, and souvenirs, adding to the bridge's charm and character. Ponte Vecchio is a popular spot for tourists and photographers, offering stunning views of the river and the city.

5. Rialto Bridge, Venice, Italy

The Rialto Bridge is one of the most famous bridges in Venice, spanning the Grand Canal and connecting the districts of San Marco and San Polo. It was built in the late 16th century and is renowned for its graceful arch and elegant design. The Rialto Bridge is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, offering picturesque views of the canal and the bustling Rialto market.

Like Malavika Mohanan enjoying her time strolling on the Suspension Bridge in Bhutan, do not miss a visit to these bridges on your next holiday.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan's Red And Gold Woven Saree Makes Us Want To Revisit The Festivities