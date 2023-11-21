Malavika Mohanan's Red And Gold Woven Saree Makes Us Want To Revisit The Festivities

Malavika Mohanan's Red Saree Makes Us Want To Revisit The Festive Season

Malavika Mohanan's ethnic fashion and gorgeous sarees have always been exactly what ethnic dreams are made up of. Her traditional looks are the epitome of elegance, grace, and poise. This time the actress, yet again amazed her fans in a gorgeous red and gold drape from Souravdas. The festive drape featured golden zaripatti borders and checkered zari patterns with delicate motifs. The silk drape had a majestic natural sheen which multiplied its glamour. Malavika teamed the drape with a short-sleeved blouse in a smaller checkered pattern. The actress messily tied her tresses and adorned them with tiny flowers. Minimal makeup, a dash of kohl, and a red bindi completed Malavika's ethnic look.

Malavika Mohanan in a shimmery sequined Manish Malhotrasaree was upping the Diwali 2023 sparkle further. The exquisite sequin drape in gold and silver featured neat pleats at the front and a graceful fall at the pallu. She wore the drape with a strap blouse which showcased a halter and plunging neckline. Malavika added more bling to the outfit with a pair of gold earrings and rings. Her glam makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours, and nude lip colour.

For Onam 2023, Malavika Mohanan looked enthralling in a white and gold drape. The kasavusilk saree has gold checkered detailing throughout with golden zari borders. She teamed it with a strap blouse in golden colour. She accessorised the drape with traditional Indian gold ornaments and kept her makeup minimal and subtle. Tying her tresses in a neat bun she adorned it with a gajra.

We continue to be in awe of Malavika Mohanan's ethnic fashion, in one saree after another.

