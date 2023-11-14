Malavika Mohanan's Gold Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga Fits Perfect With Festive Fashion Vibes For Diwali 2023

Malavika Mohanan's Gold Lehenga Fits Perfect With Diwali Fashion Vibes

From Manish Malhotra's festive party to Salman Khan's annual starry bash, celebrities have had a busy week bringing in Diwali. If you've been keeping a close eye on the Bollywood fashion radar, you'd have noticed that gold is having a festive style moment. From salwars to sarees, the fashionistas of the celebrity sphere have taken to the shade in their ethnic silhouettes like fishes to water. One of them includes the positively stunning Malavika Mohanan. The South Indian film star posted pictures of her festive outfit on Instagram. In the celebratory photos for Diwali, Malavika picked a muted gold lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. Its short cap sleeve blouse featured a dipped necklace and multicoloured floral embroidery with beaded tassels. Her iridescent gold tissue skirt came with pleats over its length and an embroidered waistband which matched the blouse. She teamed a narrow dupatta, similar to that of the skirt, with the outfit. Malavika matched the look with gold jhumkas and a maang tikka while a warm toned makeup look completed it. Captioning it, she said, "I think I clean up well" and going by how good she's looking, we'd call that an understatement.

Malavika may have missed Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last week but she certainly didn't miss out on dressing up in one of his signature glitzy creations. She opted for a slinky gold sequin saree from the designer which was teamed with a gold embroidered blouse with dual straps at the neck. All eyes were on her look with accessories only including chunky rings and stud earrings. With voluminous curls in her hair, she showcased matte brown finished lids with kohl on the waterline and bronze toned cheeks.

Malavika Mohanan doesn't need to get a gold star from us when she's looking like one herself.

