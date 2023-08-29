Onam 2023: Malavika Mohanan, In The Perfect Kasavu, Shows Us How It's Done

Onam 2023: Malavika Mohanan shared this image. (courtesy: malavikamohanan_)

Malavika Mohanan shared pictures from her Onam festivities on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in a white and gold saree and she looks absolutely stunning. In the photos, Malavika Mohanan can be seen posing next to a Pookalam (a festive flower arrangement). The latter half of her album features pictures of her OOTD - she smiles, poses, twirls for the camera. She perfectly accessorised her festive look with statement gold jewelry, gajra in her hair. Big sunglasses and a bright smile completed Beyond The Clouds actress' look.

Malavika Mohanan captioned her Onam album, "Wishing everyone a very Happy and love filled Onam! (Pic 1 and pic 10 are the yin and yang of my personality)." Thanking her make-up artists, hairstylist and team, she wrote, "Lots of love to for this lovely evening of dress up and 'pookalam'."

Check out Malavika Mohanan's stunning Onam album here:

Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Pattam Pole, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She has starred in Malayalam films like Nirnayakam, The Great Father and Christy. Among other works, Malavika Mohanan starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Her filmography also includes the Kannada film Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, the Tamil thriller Maaran with Dhanush, Petta with superstar Rajinikanth and the 2021 film Master with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. She has an action-romantic thriller Yudhra, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the line up. She also had a cameo in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.