So Many Sarees In The World And Cover Girl Malavika Mohanan's White Saree Still Stands Out The Brightest

Malavika Mohanan is a vision in white

Malavika Mohanan is known for many things. Looking stylish is just one of those things that just casually come to her. But while we've seen her in pretty much everything a true fashionista is capable of pulling off, her sarees trump all. Thanks to the latest edition of the lifestyle wedding-focused magazine, Wedding Vows, this cover gives us more than what we could've asked for. Those who may never even consider a white saree for their special day will probably add it to their bucket list the minute they see her. She was seen in a tonal white saree with floral designs on her net saree. She adds a strapless white blouse with a sweetheart neckline to add to the monochrome effect, all from the homegrown label Rouje, specializing in delicate florals on Indian wear. The jewels are just a gorgeous diamond and pearl necklace and nothing else. Her clear complexion with soft browns for the makeup topped with soft waves for hair makes for any minimal bride's first (and most favourite) choice.

Ethereal she was in white but a dazzling diva in silver is where any bride would let their hair loose for a little dancing. Malavika embodies the glamorous vibe of this cocktail sareethat balances elegance with edgy with Rouje's soft floral elements with feathered fringes. The party has only just begun from here.

Every girl dreams of a wedding straight out of a fairytale. Whether minimal magic or regal grandeur, Malavika Mohanan shows us from this edition that she has a little bit of everything for every bride. The cover image is of this South Indian beauty sitting stunningly in a colourful and heavily embellished Rimple and Harpreet lehengaworn with deliciously massive polki jewellery from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers.

Any woman's wedding day is a dream come true with Malavika Mohanan's fresh festive inspiration.

