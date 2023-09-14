Julia Fox's Front Row Moment At NYFW Included A Mini Bridal Gown And Massive Sheer Veil

Julia Fox is a sensation (Images Credit: AFP)

The Wiederhoeft Spring Summer 2024 show at New York Fashion Week 2023 was one to remember. The monochrome ensembles, corseted bodices and fringe-laden elements were partly why. The other reason was because of the spectacular style that was spotted on the front row of the fashion show by none other than Julia Fox. The celebrity is known for her outrageous personal style and it wasn't any different at this event. Julia picked an ensemble from the designer's collection that looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle, not the runway. She sported a white Wiederhoeft mini bridal gown that featured the designer's corseted bodice detail as well as floral embroidery, satin bows and tulle trimming around its hemline. It was paired with sheer stockings, buckled gladiator heels and a mini purse that stated 'Till Death Do Us Part' over its front. Elbow-high printed gloves were also part of the look. The highlight, that added the bridal touch, was a massive white sheer veil. It covered Julia's head and reached the floor, while being tulle-trimmed around.

(Also Read: Julia Fox And Christina Aguilera's Naked Illusion Dresses Are Baring It All But Not In The Way You'd Think)

Julia Fox at the event

Photo Credit: AFP

Julia Fox has managed to create her own runway with her personal style throughout the course of the recently concluded New York Fashion Week. At a recent Victoria's Secret event that took place, she was spotted in a lingerie-inspired sheer silver gown with lace undergarments beneath. A large black ribbon-style piece at the back added pizzazz because it simply couldn't be an ordinary look from the celebrity.

Julia Fox at the event

Photo Credit: AFP

There was also her turn in a naked illusion dress last week. She picked a printed satin mini dress for an awards function and this being Julia, of course it wasn't any other dress. Over its front was the image of a bare-breasted woman wearing a lace undergarments and sheer tights. She wore it with buckled gladiator heels, a mini purse and braids in her hair.

Julia Fox at the event

Photo Credit: AFP

Julia Fox didn't need to walk the ramp to turn a fashion show into her runway.

(Also Read: From Blake Lively To Priyanka Chopra, These Celebrities Were Just As Chic As The NYFW Supermodels)