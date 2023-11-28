Jennifer Lawrence On Those Plastic Surgery Rumours: 'I Didn't Have Eye Surgery. I'm Doing Makeup.'

Jennifer Shuts Down Rumours: "I Didn't Have Surgery. I'm Doing Makeup."

Lately, the spotlight has been cast on celebrities and how plastic surgery weaves into their lives; mainly because of how much of it they spend in front of the camera. Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has been the topic of this conversation most recently. After privately marrying Cooke Maroney and welcoming their first baby within the past couple of years, she returned to set with 2023's No Hard Feelings. The comeback vehicle also nudged her right back into the limelight; a familiar place for the 33-year-old actress, which turned her into a household name in her early 20s. But that also gave way to a critical overview from the audience at large, leading to rumours about the star having gone under the knife.

In a recent feature by Interview Magazine, Jennifer interviewed Kylie Jenner where the two had a candid conversation on life in the spotlight. On discussing makeup techniques, Kylie spoke about her love for a thick lip; which spawned the overlined makeup trend years ago. To that, Jennifer added, "I also think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery. I'm like, "I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup."

Having made her film debut when she was in her teens, the audience has seen the actress grow up right in front of them in a way; which Jennifer believes is the reason behind their perception of her appearance. She continues speaking to Kylie, saying, "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, "I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging." Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, "I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."

It's a breath of fresh air to see Hollywood stars have a candid conversation about growing up in the spotlight and how it affected their perception of their appearance along with it.

