Janhvi Kapoor's Vibrant Ethnic Lehenga Can Outshine All The Modern Glitz And Glam

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe will reveal her enduring love for timeless ethnic styles. While the actress has a penchant for minimal vintage picks with an old world charm, she never fails to make a statement with peppy ensembles as well. Janhvi loves a swirl and twirl in a beautiful lehenga and her latest look is proof. If not shining in sequins, the actresse' turn to colourful fits serve some serious wedding guest inspiration. The actress recently picked a beautiful bright lehenga from the shelves of designer Annu Patel. Etched with heavy-duty elements, her lehenga came with a colourful style. The vertical panelling on the lehenga skirt perfectly added an extra edge to her attire. She paired a plunging neck blouse with the lehenga. The chic back flossing style infused a trendy spin to her ethnic look. She went for a festive makeup look with a pink matte lip and wispy lashes. Her well done open tresses were perfect for her traditional ensemble. The actress is setting the bar high for the season and we are taking notes!

No one can romanticise traditional silhouettes quite like Janhvi Kapoor. Her palette of embellished style never fails to create a mesmerising effect. Previously, the actress shared glimpses of her on-stage style at Filmfare Awards. She ditched nostalgic charm to embrace colourful glam like a true diva. She looked stunning in a bright pink lehenga skirt paired with a silver blouse. Her signature rosy glam perfectly complemented the overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic style diaries continue to steal the spotlight, as usual.