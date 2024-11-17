Khushi Kapoor Looked Pretty In A Pink Swim Set On Her Trip To Phuket

Khushi Kapoor is serving back-to-back beach fashion goals. The star is currently on a bachelorette trip to Phuket with her girlfriends. While her travel sneak peeks are making us crave a holiday, her fashion choices are giving us major inspiration. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures on Instagram along with her girls, looking stunning as ever. In the pictures, we can see Khushi donning a halter neck pink bikini featuring a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves. In the first picture, she paired her bikini top with white parachute pants and looked absolutely chic. A minimal base, a sleek bun, and black sunglasses sealed her overall look. In other pictures, we can see Khushi in her pink string bikini with drawstrings at the back that she paired with matching bottoms. In the clicks, we can see Khushi posing for the camera against the backdrop of beach waves and orange skies. The silver bracelet and a neck chain added more charm to her travel fashion.

Also Read: Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Colour Block Swim Looks Can Rival Even The Most Stunning Sunset

In the last slide, Khushi slipped into a white halter neck bikini that she paired with beige pants and adorned with a multicoloured crocheted cropped shrug in shades of white, red, and brown. She wore a quirky starfish chain with statement earrings that complemented her beach look. With a subtle base, brown lips, and loose hair, the star looked gorgeous as she enjoyed her time with her girl gang.

Khushi Kapoor is a through-and-through beach girl, and her looks are proof.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Made Power Moves In An Embellished Patchwork Hybrid Blazer Dress Ensemble