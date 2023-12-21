Janhvi Kapoor's Power-Packed Pilates Video Is Perfect To Prepare For A Guilt-Free Christmas Holiday Binge

Janhvi Kapoor's fitness game is no joke. From friction training to hardcore cardio to Pilates, her routine is worth taking notes from. Whether on a vacation or not, the actress makes sure to keep up with her workout regimen. Year-end festivities call for a delightful time along with a scrumptious spread of festive indulgence. While we love to binge on those cookies and cakes, we absolutely need to find the middle ground to do that in a way that is guilt-free. If you are looking for inspiration to prep for Christmas and New Year's, Janhvi Kapoor has got you covered with her latest Pilates video. In a video posted by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, Janhvi was seen hitting the fitness notes right. She did an intense Pilates session which is motivating us in all the possible ways.

She started off with leg stretches for mobility. Leg stretches are a great way to allow the muscles to open up for a great workout session followed by alternative leg raises and cross-leg raises that not only helps to improve the leg muscles but also strengthen the core.

Her power-packed workout circuit was followed by a variation on sliding squats. The movement involves moving in a squat position on a Pilates machine. This helps in strengthening the thigh muscles and also focuses on the core.

She then did a variation of lunges on the machine that eventually helps in stronger thigh and leg muscles. The lunges that she did were a Pilates variation of the exercise.

Her workout was then followed by a downward dog to plank movement that is again a great form to strengthen the core and help in even improving shoulder movement.

Janhvi's hardcore routine includes more intense forms including a reverse plank as well. Reverse plank movement helps to work on the glutes and improves the leg muscles as well.