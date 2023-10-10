October Fitness Kicks Into Gear With Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday's Strenuous Pilates Sessions

Often a favoured form of workout, pilates has been a hit when it comes to celebrity fitness games. Recently, celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit gave us a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday's workout sessions and it was a powerful start to the month of October. With stellar consistency and their incredible form, these actresses are truly inspiring us to get our game on ahead of the festive season. For all those looking to level up their fitness journey, take cues from Janhvi Kapoor. The actress was seen adding a variation to her routine with a single-leg deadlift which is a great way to nail balance and coordination. For Janhvi, the strings totally depends on what she focuses on.

While Janhvi was all about the balance and coordination, Ananya kicked off the week with some cool cardio that indeed is motivating enough for us to hit the gym already. In the video, the actress was using a jump board to get her game going. This sort of exercise helps in strengthening leg muscles and is a great way to warm up as well. If you are looking to up your regimen, Janhvi and Ananya will absolutely inspire you to do so.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday's pilates workout is motivation enough for us to get our game on.