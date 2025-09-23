Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show In Sridevi's Saree At <i>Homebound</i> Special Screening

Janhvi Kapoor surprised fans on Monday as she attended the special screening of her upcoming film Homebound in a stunning navy blue saree once worn by her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Sridevi

The actress made a striking appearance in the same saree Sridevi had worn at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception. Janhvi paired the navy blue saree, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, with a black velvet blouse. She completed the look with statement earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a sleek bun, exuding timeless elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to Sridevi. Photo: Varinder Chawla

Homebound Screening

Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of securing police jobs that promise them long-denied dignity. As they inch closer to their goal, growing desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the film as the country's contender for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Earlier in the day, a press conference was held in Mumbai, where actors Ishaan and Vishal, along with Ghaywan, shared their excitement about the Oscar selection and their experience working on the film.

"This is the film I'm most proud of. Bahut garv hai mujhe ispe... It's an extremely important film. Neeraj bhai has made this movie with a lot of thought so that it can reach a wider audience," Ishaan said.

The film was previously screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It is slated for a theatrical release in India on September 26.