Janhvi Kapoor And An Archival YSL Black Gown Make A Perfect Pair At Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads and stealing hearts at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. After wowing everyone in a vintage 1957 Christian Dior number, the actress is back at it again with another old-school showstopper. This time, she brought the charm of the 1970s straight to the French Riviera.

Her Cannes ready look was a jaw-dropping black gown from Yves Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche 1975 collection. The gown featured a sleek halter neck design that beautifully highlighted Janhvi's well-toned shoulders. The archival piece was backless, floor-length and full of classic drama.

The real cherry on top of the cake was a long, dramatic scarf wrapped around the star's neck and trailed to the ground behind her. Styled by her go-to fashion expert, cousin and celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor, the entire ensemble felt both timeless and perfectly of the moment.

While chilling off-duty at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor still managed to look like a total style queen. She paired the gown with apair of black sunglasses by Miu Miu. The star wore statement earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, one of India's oldest luxury bridal and fine jewellery houses. The sparkle of the earrings added just the right amount of bling to her sleek look.

Carrying a mini black Hermès Kelly bag with classic gold hardware, Janhvi served rich-girl vibes with a hint of old Hollywood flair. To finish off the outfit, the actress slipped into a pair of Christian Louboutin open-toe wedge pumps.

Now let us talk beauty. Janhvi Kapoor's hair was styled in a high bun, with a few loose strands left out to softly frame her face. Her makeup was minimal yet flawless featuring glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks and perfectly arched brows.

Before this vintage YSL stunner, Janhvi Kapoor had already turned heads at Cannes 2025 with a series of standout looks including a dreamy white wet-look saree, a regal gold and pistachio Anamika Khanna creation, a soft pink Tarun Tahiliani outfit, a school girl coded Miu Miu look and more. Each look showed off a different style mood, but all shared one thing in common: Janhvi's effortless charm and evolving fashion game.

With every red carpet appearance, the diva is proving that she is not just here to play dress up, but to own the global style spotlight with one iconic look at a time.

