Jacqueliene Fernandez's Dance OOTD Is As OTT Glam As Its Possible To Be

Jacqueliene Fernandez never backs down from going extra glam

To say that Jacqueliene Fernandez is Bollywood's latest dancing queen on the scene wouldn't be wrong. After her latest appearance in the song Yimmy Yimmy with French singer Tayc, she was seen at an event and going by her outfit, she sure looked like she had dancing on her mind. It was a silver skirt set featuring a cutaway skirt with multiple panels hanging from the waist with different textured fabric. It is the bejewelled bralette that adds a glamorous touch to the outfit. The waistline of the skirt lends extra shimmer and shine to the outfit. The hair and makeup are all part of the plan to elevate this look to a different level of glam. Volumes of her long, dark hair are curled to mermaid perfection in a half updo with her bouncy fringes. The eyes with frosty lids and fluttery lashes remain the focal point of the entire makeup and work beautifully to complement the overall outfit. If there ever were a crossover between Princess Jasmine and Princess Elsa, it would look a lot like Jacqueliene Fernandez in this outfit.

Jacqueliene Fernandez never backs down from going extra glam

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez Dances To The Rhythm Of Yimmy Yimmy In Funky Tasselled Skirts And Crop Tops

In a flaming red outfit worn recently at the Legends Cricket Trophy, Jacqueliene Fernandez returned home to Sri Lanka to wow the audience with her moves. Her red outfit with tassels and fringes were a fashionable bonus.

Jacqueliene Fernandez has easily become the essential ingredient for any music video to receive exponential popularity. In the recently released music video, Yimmy Yimmy, her fans were spoiled for choices. A tasselled skirt set returned to make everyone dance to her tunes.

Tasselled skirts and crop tops were the main memos for this music video and when she gave her monochrome red a little break, she went colourblock in a pink crop top with a woody brown skirt to continue her groove.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez's Black Shimmery Versace Dress Wins The LBD Game Fair And Square

To strike the balance, she went for a chic short satin dress with a cowl halter neckline. Needless to say, even a minimal chic dress can have maximum impact when Jacqueliene Fernandez continues to sway.

It is her "favourite look from the song" and there is no reason to believe that it wouldn't be. When the world turned to the wet print dress trend, Jacqueliene Fernandez did too to pick this flaming hot version of it.

Jacqueliene Fernandez never misses an opportunity to wow her friends, whether with her dance moves, style or both.

Also Read: Jacqueliene In A Blue Glitzy Dress Starts The Christmas Weekend Stylishly