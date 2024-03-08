Jacqueliene Fernandez Dances To The Rhythm Of Yimmy Yimmy In Funky Tasselled Skirts And Crop Tops

Jacqueliene Fernandez dances to Yimmy Yimmy in funky fashion

After she made you groove to her dance moves in mega-hit singles. Jacqueliene Fernandez returns to your screens in collaboration with French singer Tayc. With Shreya Ghoshal on lead Hindi vocals, this song is all set to go viral on the internet once more with Yimmy Yimmy. Jacqueliene Fernandez has easily become the essential ingredient for any music video to receive exponential popularity and we may know the reason for it. You will too when you see the many outstanding outfit choices she makes in the due course of this song. She starts with a saucy red co-ord set featuring a halter red crop top and a tasselled skirt. Since the skirt set features white graffiti lettering and prints, the outfit is paired with white boots and hoops for that contrasting touch of colour. As for other jewellery, she goes with a layered waist chain that complements waist movements perfectly. If you can look away from her sculpted physique, you will notice how her long hair is styled in waves to a half updo and her red eye makeup only adds to the style quo of this music video.

The dancing doesn't stop for this Bollywood beauty. She goes solo and yet she remains loyal to the crop top and tasselled combo. Only this time, she goes for contrast and ditches the monochrome. It is a pink crop and a tasselled brown skirt with black boots that she rests her faith in.

Jacqueliene Fernandez understands where balance is key. For softer movements, a demure appeal with a satin dress with a cowl neck seemed appropriate and that is exactly what she went with for the third leg of the outfit change for the star in the music video.

As much as she loves something sleek and chic, she also loves to wow her fans with her choices. She ends the song with a bodycon dress no less but it is as trendy as it goes. We're talking about the wet printed dress that took over the celebrity wardrobes the previous year and it seems like there's no stopping anytime soon.

It's proven, Jacqueliene Fernandez could wear the simplest or the most extra outfits to dance in, but as long as she is grooving to the sound of the beats, any outfit would do.

