Jacqueline Fernandez Redefines Mermaidcore In A Dreamy Pink Gown

Jacqueline Fernandez has mastered the art of acing sophistication like a pro.

Give her any silhouette and the actress can make heads turn with anything and everything.

Recently, Jacqueline redefined mermaidcore in the most dreamy way as she slipped into a holigraphic number. She opted for a beautiful Alpana Neeraj look that came with just the perfect dramatic details. Etched with the right feminine elements, Jacqueliene's beautiful memaid-style gown straight away transported to a dramy land. Her holographic style was a mix of pink and blue hues.

The baby pink pattern was highlighted with delicate pearl details and the semi sheer pattern added to the attire. The mermaid style came with a frilled pattern towards the hemline that added the much-needed drama to her attire. She ditched all accessories to balance out the look. Soft pink makeup paired with glossy lips and wispty lashes was perfect to round off her style.

