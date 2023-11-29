Jacqueliene Fernandez's Latest Trip To Saudi Arabia Includes Camel Rides, Sunsets And Dessert Safari

Scrolling through celebrity travel posts on social media always leaves us wondering about our next travel destination. Jacqueliene Fernandez is serving some much-needed inspiration in that aspect. Apart from her stellar cinematic performances and top-notch style game, Jacqueliene Fernandez is a globe trotter too and her Instagram profile has been proof enough. Recently, the actress was in Saudi Arabia and she made the most of her time by exploring the city, culture and local food of the place. Trust Jacqueliene to give you all the notes to plan your trip to Saudi. She uploaded an array of pictures and captioned them, "Saudi Arabia!! My first trip to your beautiful country and I can't get over the spectacular architecture, the rich culture and the warmth of the people. This trip will forever remain special to me! Thank you for feeding me yummy local vegetarian food and teaching us about the rituals of Arabic coffee (my new favourite)."

In the opening frame, the actress gave us a glimpse of her camel ride adventure. Amidst the serene sand, a camel ride seems like the perfect thing to do. We can't blame her for falling in love with the deserts, they indeed are ethereal.

In another frame, Jacqueliene admired the beautiful sunset and well, we could not get enough of that beauty too.

In another frame, the actress gave us a glimpse of her safari in the sand dunes and it looked breathtaking!

In another slide, she also shared a sneak peek of the local food that she ate while she was on the trip. Well, it looks delectable.

She gave us some breathtaking moments from her UAE getaway that were enough to convince us to take a trip to Saudi Arabia. Whether you wish to indulge in lavish luxury or want to explore the sights, Saudi Arabia would fit your travel list.

Given the current temperature, desserts seem like the perfect place to head to.