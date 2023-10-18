It's Pumpkin Spiced Season And Disha Patani Has Just The Perfect Dress To 'Fall' Right Into It

Disha Patani keeps it chic and pumpkin-spiced in her chic short bodycon dress

With a little crispness to the air, you know it is time for a wardrobe overhaul. But what about your favourite Bollywood celebrities? Do they reckon the same as well? Turns out for Disha Patani, such is true. While her recent Instagram story suggests her love for bodycon dresses is in fact a solid ten, it is the shift in the colour palettes that could only mean the arrival of autumn. Give this star a little pumpkin-spice-hued bodycon dress and she can make a dress go from basic to bombshell in minutes. It may be a good old plain dress but it includes everything this fashionista loves in a bodycon dress - a plunging sweetheart neckline and flattering silhouette. The ruched detailing is an added bonus. Teamed with a clear complexion for her makeup base with cool undertones and soft waves for hairstyle, it is only proof that her signature style is the perfect pairing with anything she wears.

If a white dress seems like the most basic dress in your books, Disha Patani may convince you otherwise. In yet another ruched dress with thin noodle straps and an exaggerated sweetheart neckline, the classics were in play with minimal effort to create a high impact. Well, her white sheer gloves and scarlet lips contribute to elevating her chic short dress into something spectacular.

Black dresses are a classic in every woman's wardrobe. The only difference between Disha Patani and our wardrobe sensibilities is that ours is too basic for even our liking. In Disha Patani's closet, however, it is usually this strapless Versace dress in particular that she dresses up with Versace accessories from top to toe. Her angular black clutch and court slingback heels were perfectly paired with the monochromatic look of the day to excellent effect.

Disha Patani's love for bodycon remains consistent for all stylish seasons.

