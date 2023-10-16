When Disha Patani's Pretty Pink Monochrome Makeup Look Enters, Monday Blues Exit

When Disha Patani's Pink Monochrome Makeup Enters, Monday Blues Exit

Disha Patani is known for plenty of personal highlights. Her fierce fitness is admirable, her dancing skills are second to none and her fashion choices always scintillate. But her beauty looks don't fall far behind either. The Bollywood actress is quite the makeup enthusiast who plays around with palettes and even does her own makeup for photoshoots. On this dreary Monday, Disha chose to brighten things up with a touch of paisley pinks. In an Instagram video, we see the star sporting a rosy mauve ensemble with a matching makeup look. Her cheeks were draped in a pleasant shade of pink, which were matched by her lips in a glossy finish. Disha opted for a dramatic eye in neutral tones, set by full lashes and framed brows. Pretty in pink is exemplified by Disha Patani's latest take on rosy tones.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani

Experiment she does but when it comes down to the classics, Disha knows how to nail those effortlessly as well. Set on a background of glossy glass skin, the start sported a rich rouge pair of lips which were paired with wispy lashes and darkly lined brows.

Ms. Patani knows how to translate elegance into an exceptional beauty look as well. Here she is seen donning a dramatic eye makeup look with a full glossy pink pout. Paired with it was a clear matte complexion that kept all eyes on her stunning features.

She can do the opposite just as gorgeously. Disha's laidback beauty look stunned us with the simplicity of her clear, plump skin paired with full lashes and an even fuller pout.

Makeup inspiration on this Monday belongs to Disha Patani.

