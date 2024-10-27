It Is A Deep Red And Gold Diwali 2024 For Disha Patani In A Pre-Draped <i>Saree</i>

Disha Patani is balancing film promotions with the festive season like an absolute pro. The actress looked all parts ready to take on the promotions of Kanguva but not forgetting about the festive season at hand. Her Diwali mixed with movie promotions came draped in a pre-stitched maroon saree with gold accents.

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks draped in the contemporary saree that was dipped in the most perfect rouge-coded maroon colour and was adorned with gold floral embroidery and sequin work. The saree featured a dhoti style skirt with pleats and a belt that had an intricate gold hand work. The pallu of the garment was attached to the waistline and featured an intricate flora-themed jaal style embroidery that was the show stopper of her OOTD. Disha paired the saree with a super cropped sleeveless bralette style blouse with a sweetheart neckline and an overall floral themed embroidery done with intricate gold threadwork.

Disha wore gold kundan chandbalis encrusted with rubies to match her outfit. But that wasn't all, she added a pair of gold kadas with encrusted diamonds and a couple of gold and kundan cocktail rings to add further sparkle to her Diwali ready look.

For her hair and makeup of the day, Disha styled her tresses into salon-styled long curled waves with her bangs framing her face on one side. She went ethnic chic for her makeup with a dewy foundation, defined brows, a wash of gold eyeshadow on the lids, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, kohl-lined waterline, a hint of blush rose-toned on the cheeks, highlighter to make the highpoints of her face pop, a rosy lip gloss and a maroon bindi to finish off the look in true Diwali style

Disha Patani delivered a super hit look in a maroon and gold saree that made her look ever so festive ready for Diwali 2024.

