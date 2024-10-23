Only Disha Patani Could've Draped A Simple Tissue <i>Saree</i> Into A Modern Silhouette

Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali party has always been a hotspot for Bollywood's A-listers to showcase their festive fashion on arrival. Disha Patani was there too and she turned heads with her fresh, modern twist to traditional Indian attire. Known for her fashion-forward choices, Disha arrived at the star-studded event in a golden plain tissue saree with a contemporary touch. She draped the saree in a thinly pleated pallu accentuating her svelte figure - the signature saree style that Disha Patani is often seen in during the festive season. The rich tissue fabric gave the ensemble a regal, shimmering effect, perfect for a festive occasion like Diwali, yet understated enough to let the unique drape do the talking. The saree was paired with an embellished blouse in matching tones with intricate embroidery and delicate beadwork that complemented the simplicity of the saree. Disha kept her accessories minimal to complete the look, allowing her outfit to take centre stage. A pair of statement earrings and soft waves in her hair added to her overall ethereal vibe, while her makeup remained soft, with a radiant glow and nude lips that enhanced her natural beauty.

Disha Patani at the Manish Malhotra Diwali party

This year, Disha Patani has given us multiple looks and vibes ahead of the festive season. Sarees, lehengas - you name it. It was her most recent olive green co-ord set that had caught our eye. Whether it is a Diwali party to attend or your best friend's mehendi ceremony, the dhoti skirt and backless boho blouse pairing are perfect for ringing in the festivities of all kinds with ease.

Disha Patani was the chosen muse for designer Gaurav Gupta's Bride Side's latest edition where she was seen sparkling brighter than the Diwali lights in a silver lehenga. Modern, edgy and perfect for the bride who loves to experiment and who better than Disha Patani to show us how it is done?

There's no shortage of festive glam in Disha Patani's wardrobe.

