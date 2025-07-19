All You Need To Know About Ishan Kishan And Aditi Hundia's Rumoured Relationship

Ishan Kishan celebrated his 27th birthday on July 18. While the Indian cricketer often steals the spotlight for his prolific game, it is his love life that grabs attention equally. Do you know Ishan is rumoured to be dating model and Miss Diva 2018 winner Aditi Hundia? Although the two have not confirmed their relationship status yet, the link-up buzz is not simmering anytime soon.

Aditi Hundia, who shot to fame after winning the coveted Miss Diva title in 2018, was first linked to the cricket icon in 2019, as per a report by Zee News. She attended the IPL final between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, cheering for the former MI player. As per reports, she quickly earned the title of the “mystery MI fangirl,” which soon led to the relationship speculations.

Back in 2022, Ishan Kishan landed a staggering Rs 15.25 crore bid from the Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. This extraordinary feat made the cricketer the second most expensive Indian player in the auction history, only trailing behind Yuvraj Singh.

Soon after the momentous win, Ishan Kishan dropped a video on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the Mumbai Indians for having faith in him. Congratulatory messages overflowed in his comments section. But one comment that caught the eye of Sherlock fans was that of Aditi Hundia. She wrote, “Proud and how.”

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia's subtle social media exchanges through likes and comments fuelled the dating rumours. A year ago, one Reddit post shared a screenshot where Ishan was seen calling Aditi “beautiful” in the comments to one of her Instagram reels.

In mid-2025, Aditi Hundia briefly disappeared from social media, reported Zee News. Additionally, she and Ishan Kishan both removed each other from their Instagram follow lists. But this was short-lived as the duo once again started following each other's handles in July.

As of now, these are only rumours because neither Ishan Kishan nor Aditi Hundai has confirmed their equation.

