Is Plant Protein Better Than Animal Protein? Experts Weigh In

The debate around which source of protein is better, plant or animal, has been going on for years. Plant-based proteins come from lentils, legumes, soy products, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. On the animal side, protein sources include eggs, poultry, dairy, meat, and certain types of fish.

Both camps have their fans, but when it comes to health, affordability, and practicality, what do experts really recommend? We asked for answers.

Plant Vs Animal Protein: What They Are

"Consider protein as Lego pieces," says Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach And Founder of Ketorets.

"They are composed of amino acids, which are the fundamental components of life," he adds.

Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, adds, "Proteins are a nutrient that our body needs for growth, repair, and energy. Plant proteins are present in foods like dals, beans, soy, nuts, and seeds. Animal proteins are present in milk, curd, eggs, chicken, meat, and fish. Both supply essential amino acids to the body, but in different amounts."

Plant protein sources. Photo: Unsplash

Tanya Khanna, Nutritionist and Yoga Trainer at Alyve Health, agrees and adds, "Animal protein is generally considered a complete protein because it contains all 9 essential amino acids your body cannot make. Plant protein comes from legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and some vegetables. Most plant proteins are 'incomplete' but can be combined to form a complete profile."

Which One Is Better To Consume

We asked the experts and all the three had different opinions.

Rahul says, "On paper, animal protein is superior. It has higher bioavailability, better amino acid quality, and supports muscle repair faster. But superiority doesn't always equal practicality. The real question is what is viable for you to consume consistently."

Tanya points out, "Animal protein is better for quick muscle building and is richer in nutrients like B12, iron, and zinc. Plant protein, on the other hand, is packed with fibre, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. It lowers the risk of chronic diseases and is gentler on the environment."

Ginni takes the middle ground: "Neither is strictly better. Both have benefits. For most people, a balance serves best to fulfil the daily protein intake needs. Vegetarians can still meet protein needs by combining foods like rice with dal or roti with paneer. It is a matter of variety, not one or the other."

Affordability Factor

Experts point out that protein isn't always as expensive as people assume. Whole food plant proteins like lentils and beans are usually the cheapest way to hit your protein goals. But when it comes to powders, whey protein can actually be cheaper than many plant protein powders, since extracting pea or rice protein involves more processing.

Experts suggest that the key is balance between both the sources of protein. Photo: Unsplash

Tanya notes, "Plant protein sources like lentils, beans, and soy are usually cheaper per gram of protein compared to animal sources like chicken, fish, or eggs. However, animal proteins pack more protein per serving, so you need smaller portions to meet requirements."

Ginni adds that animal proteins, while rich in quality, can be expensive for daily use."

The Best Way To Take In Protein

Rahul suggests combining both.

According to him, "Whey protein shakes can be your quick fix after a workout. Lentils, chickpeas, and seeds add not just protein but also fibre and micronutrients."

"A plate of chicken paired with lentils, or eggs with sauteed spinach, gives you the best of both worlds. The best protein is not the one in textbooks. It's one you can digest well, enjoy daily, and sustain for life," he adds.

Tanya offers a simple daily plan, "Morning could start with milk, yoghurt, or eggs along with nuts or oats. Lunch may include dal with rice or roti, and for non-vegetarians, a portion of chicken or fish. Snacks can be roasted chana, hummus with veggies, or a boiled egg. Dinner could be paneer or tofu curry with a side of grilled chicken or fish."

Bottomline

The experts agree: protein is non-negotiable, but the source depends on your lifestyle, affordability, and values. Animal proteins may be more efficient, while plant proteins bring added health benefits and sustainability.

Whether you lean towards dal-chawal or chicken curry, the goal is balance.

"It's not about plants versus animals. It's about plants and animals - or whichever one aligns with your values and lifestyle," Rahul concludes.