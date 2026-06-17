Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Ancestral Bihar Home With A Backyard Practice Ground

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's home in Bihar tells a story rooted in struggle, discipline, and family support. Located in Motipur village in Tajpur, within the Samastipur district, the modest two-storey house stands as a powerful symbol of how talent can thrive even without privilege.

Vaibhav's primary residence is not a lavish mansion but a humble family home surrounded by open spaces and greenery. The house, built with practicality in mind, reflects the lifestyle of a typical middle-class farming family in rural Bihar.

A small balcony, basic structure, and uncluttered surroundings give it a grounded, lived-in feel rather than a polished, luxury finish.

What makes the home special is not its architecture but what it represents. Every corner speaks of perseverance, belief, and years of silent effort put in by his family to support his dream.

Born on 27 March 2011 in Tajpur, Vaibhav grew up in a modest household where resources were limited but ambitions were not. His father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, once an aspiring cricketer himself, recognised his son's talent at a very young age. From that moment, the family's life began to revolve around nurturing Vaibhav's cricket journey.

Despite financial constraints, the family ensured that he received proper training. Their home became the centre of his early development, shaping both his skills and his mindset.

One of the most striking features of the house is the practice area built close to it. Vaibhav's father created a dedicated cricket net right near their home. The setup reportedly includes both a concrete pitch for pace practice and a turf wicket to simulate match conditions.

This backyard facility became crucial in Vaibhav's growth as a cricketer. Without access to elite academies in his early years, this simple yet effective space allowed him to sharpen his game while staying rooted in his hometown.

Behind Vaibhav's success lies a story of immense sacrifice. Reportedly, to fund his training, cricket gear, and travel, his father made the difficult decision to sell a portion of their ancestral farmland. It was a significant risk, especially for a farming family, but one driven by faith in his son's ability.

His mother's contribution was no less remarkable. She would reportedly wake up as early as 3 am every day to prepare meals, ensuring he had the strength and routine needed for rigorous training. Together, their efforts turned the family home into a hub of discipline and dedication.

The property itself is estimated to be worth between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, as reported by No Broker.

While Vaibhav remains deeply connected to his roots, his journey has also taken him into a very different world. After gaining recognition and success through the IPL, he has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai worth around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's house in Tajpur is more than just a residence. It is a living reminder of what it takes to break barriers in Indian sport. From a small village in Bihar to the bright lights of professional cricket, the journey begins right there - in a modest home filled with belief, sacrifice, and dreams that refused to stay small.



Also Read: Inside Vedang Raina's Spacious Mumbai Home: Iconic Film Posters, Bar, Reading Nook