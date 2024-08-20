Viaan And Samisha's Matching Floral Raksha Bandhan 2024 Looks Add A Stylish Touch To Their Sibling Bond

Viaan, Samisha's matching floral Raksha Bandhan looks aded a festive touch to their celebrations

The nation celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 19. Like several other celebrities, Shilpa Shetty also dropped a post featuring the festivities. The actress posted a video with her kids Viaan And Samisha, who are seen performing the ritual of tying the rakhi. The trio is dressed in matching floral attire. Shilpa picked an Anarkali for the big day. She teamed it with a yellow dupatta. The delicate golden zari border added an extra edge to the number. For accessories, she opted for statement earrings and bangles. Samisha looked cute as a button in a floral kurta. The frock pattern printed piece carried golden piping on the hem. She teamed it with a dhoti-style white pants. Hair accessory, you ask? A giant pink bow. Viaan, on the other hand, coordinated his outfit with them in a yellow kurta, floral jacket and white pants. Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, my heart and my soul." See the post here:

Shilpa Shetty is a doting mother and her Instagram profile proves that. The actress often shares tidbits of her personal life on social media featuring her husband Raj Kundra and their kids. Earlier in July, the family took a vacation in Europe and spent some quality time together. The quartet carried casual outfits for their day out. Shilpa was seen in a denim-on-denim look featuring a shirt and jeans. Her other ensembles on this trip included comfy sweatshirts, flowy dresses, a chic top and jeans combo and a puffer jacket. Her kids accompanied her in cosy clothing of their own which included casual hoodies, t-shirts and jeans.

In June, Shila Shetty shared her family moments on Instagram. The actress posted a series of images that also included photos of her children Viaan And Samisha sitting on a beach. While Viaan wore beach shorts and Samisha picked a cute purple t-shirt with green shorts as her OOTD. One of the photos shared in her dump featured Shilpa in a white ruched top. Another saw her wearing a white and blue striped shirt as she posed with her son, Viaan. The caption of her post read, "Starting the week with a smile and a heart full of gratitude."

Bonding over style statements is one of the many creative ways Shilpa Shetty spends time with her kids.

