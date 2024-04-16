Shilpa Shetty's Mini 'Devi' Samisha Was Pretty In Pink For Ashtami 2024

Samisha is twinning and winning in pink for Ashtami 2024 with her mother Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's wardrobe choices occupy every space in our hearts. In sarees, she is the epitome of grace whereas her chic diaries are worth bookmarking. Guess who is following in her footsteps? Her daughter Samisha of course. Thanks to her mother, we often stumble upon pictures of the little fashionista on Instagram and a smile instantly spreads on our face. Recently, on Ashtami, Shilpa made sure that “Devi Samisha” was dressed as per the auspicious occasion. The little one put on a cutesy lehenga set, featuring a lavender and pink striped blouse and matching flared skirt. The intricate embroidery on the neckline and sleeves added a festive touch to her adorable ethnic look. Two mini bronze bracelets on both hands were the perfect accompaniment. Tiny golden studs framed her face beautifully. Samisha's look came to a full circle with a voluminous ponytail, secured with a pink hair tie.

On Samisha's 4th birthday, the young style enthusiast once again caught our attention for her aww-dorable look. Purple and pink seem to be her favourite shades and she hardly detours from the colour palette. On her special day, Samisha slipped into a full-sleeved lavender dress. The princessy silhouette came with an in-built silver belt, cascading down in layered flowy ruffles. The x-factor was the glittery butterfly-shaped emblazonment on the torso. Samisha is a true trend follower too. How do we know? Because this time too she pulled up her hair into a ponytail with a huge pink bow.

Samisha's traditional wardrobe is full of vibrance and variety. Veering clear from the soft pastels, the young one went for a bright yellow sharara suit to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother Viaan last year. She looked as vivid as a sunflower in the intense colour scheme. The full-sleeved kurta and flared bottoms were adorned with white embroidery. Silver and red borders offered a contrasting touch. The neckline was decorated with similar red rectangular patterns. Two green bird motifs on the front elevated Samisha's charm. A yellow bow-shaped hair tie was the staple.

We can't wait for Samisha to grow up and treat us with her unique fashion offerings.

