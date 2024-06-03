The Reason Behind Shilpa Shetty's Smile Is A Bonding Beach Day With Her Kids

Shilpa Shetty spends a balmy day at the beach with her kids

Shilpa Shetty loves to spend time with her family. She often drops glimpses of her fam-jam moments on Instagram. Any guesses on how the actress kickstarted her Monday? By going on a beach vacation with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha. “Starting the week with a smile and a heart full of gratitude,” read her Instagram caption. The carousel began with a smiling selfie of the Sukhee star. It was followed by a snap of Viaan and Samisha lying on the sand. Drenched from the waves, the kids looked excited for another jump in the water. Samisha's wide smile was proof of her happy time with her mother. The next couple of images featured Shilpa clicking pictures with her two munchkins. While Viaan flashed a million-dollar smile, Samisha made a goofy face. The mother of two simply enjoyed the “blessed” company of her little ones.

On Viaan's 12th birthday, Shilpa Shetty made sure that her son felt extra special. She shared a video montage on Instagram, capturing some precious clips of the kid having fun with his mother. Calling him the "dragon of the house", the actress wrote, “Just try not to get the house scorched. You mean the world to us, my precious, and I am beyond blessed to be the mother of the dragon. Your laughter, strength, and love fill our lives with endless joy and pride. Love you so much. Stay blessed, my jaan.”

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Chaitra Navami by dedicating the day to her daughter Samisha. The actress performed Kanya Pujan with her little girl, who looked no less than a little goddess herself. The 4-year-old was dressed in a pastel-shaded pink and purple lehenga. “Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today starting with the Kanya Pujan with our own Devi Samisha. May the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri bless everyone with prosperity, love, and peace. Jai mata di” prayed Shilpa in the caption.

Shilpa Shetty's cute family moments always put a smile on our faces.

