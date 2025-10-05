Indians Can Now Live In Costa Rica With Permanent Residency: Know How To Apply

Costa Rica, famous for its lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and the "Pura Vida" lifestyle, is a paradise for those seeking a balance between work and nature. With its stable economy, friendly locals, and eco-conscious culture, this Central American country can be your home.

If you want to live and work in Costa Rica, you can reside in this country with permanent residency. Here's everything you nned to know.

Who Is Eligible

You may be eligible if you have lived in Costa Rica for 3 consecutive years holding a temporary resident permit under any of these categories:

Pensionado (Retiree): Receiving a monthly pension of at least USD 1,000.

Receiving a monthly pension of at least USD 1,000. Rentista (Person with fixed income): Proof of stable financial means of at least USD 2,500 monthly or a deposit of USD 60,000 in a Costa Rican bank.

Proof of stable financial means of at least USD 2,500 monthly or a deposit of USD 60,000 in a Costa Rican bank. Inversionista (Investor): Significant investment in Costa Rica, typically a minimum of USD 150,000.

Significant investment in Costa Rica, typically a minimum of USD 150,000. Other approved categories such as religious workers or company representatives.

Additionally, you must have complied with all legal requirements during these years. If you have a blood relative (parent, sibling, or child) who is a Costa Rican citizen, you also qualify for permanent residency. Furthermore, you must have no criminal record.

How To Apply

1. Check your eligibility.

2. Gather the required documents, including:

Completed residency application form

A valid passport

Birth certificate

Marriage certificate (if applicable)

Proof of current immigration status

Police clearance certificate

Proof of income or financial stability

Passport-size photographs

Health insurance

Letter of intent or cover letter stating your reasons for applying for permanent residency

3. Register your fingerprints at the Ministry of Public Security in Costa Rica.

4. Apply for permanent residency through the immigration department.

5. Submit all the documents and pay the applicable fees which is USD 50 (Rs 4,438 approximately) for application. You may have to residency approval fee of USD 100 (Rs 8,876 approximately) depending. You may have to pay additional costs which you can check on the official website.

6. Wait for approval, which typically takes 8-12 months, although this may vary depending on your application.

7. Once approved, you will receive permanent residency allowing you to live and work in Costa Rica.

Things To Keep In Mind