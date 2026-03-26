Indians Are Downing Olive Oil Shots With Lemon Juice In A Viral Health Trend. Does It Work?

Incorporating simple ingredients into the diet has become the latest wellness trend. Agree? The latest one to join the list is drinking a "shot" of olive oil and lemon juice, which has become a popular morning wellness ritual on social media. The combination of these ingredients is drawing significant attention among wellness influencers, often being attributed to a range of health benefits, including digestive, skin, and detoxification improvements.

Here are some of the videos that are going viral on the internet:

The influencer noticed a remarkable difference in her face within just seven days of indulging in olive oil shots with lemon juice.

Another influencer mentioned that what started as curiosity led to noticeable improvements in her skin, hair, digestion, and energy within just two weeks of consuming the drink.

A social media user mentioned that olive oil has its own potential benefits even when it isn't consumed with lemon juice, which just adds a lovely flavour. She has been following the same routine for 18 months now.

The trend has even reached India, with several influencers jumping on the viral wellness hack.

Are The Olive Oil Shots With Lemon Juice Healthy?

Several health experts have already weighed in on the viral drink.

Kunal Sood, a double-board-certified physician specialising in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, also discussed olive oil shots with lemon juice. Widely recognised as a digital health educator, he shared evidence-based health insights about the drink.

In an Instagram video, he said, “You may have seen people taking olive oil shots with lemon juice and calling it a health hack. Extra virgin olive oil is packed with heart-healthy fats and anti-inflammatory compounds like polyphenols and oleocanthal. Taking it as a shot keeps these antioxidants intact since they're not exposed to heat.”

Dr Sood also mentioned that adding lemon juice provides an extra boost of vitamin C, flavonoids, and citric acid, which can support digestion and immunity and may even help prevent certain kidney stones.

“Together, this combo delivers antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits in one quick shot,” he concluded.