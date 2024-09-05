Anamika Khanna X H&M's Exclusive Collection Was Sold Out Online Within Minutes Of Its Launch

Anamika Khanna X H&M Collection Get Sold Out In A Blink After The Launch

High street fashion brand H&M collaborated with popular Indian designer Anamika Khanna to launch an exclusive collection. Back during the announcement in August 2024, Anamika revealed her collection to Harper Bazaar India, she said, “It's versatile, relaxed, loungy yet fit for dates, evenings, easy, and timeless. It's a lot of fun- a shirt you can wear with jeans, as a dress, or with pajamas The origin of the collection is derived from India but takes on global direction, mixing cultures and ideas without being restrained.” The launch took place today on September 5, 2024 at 11:00 am IST and offered 51 types of pieces for purchase; 24 for women, 15 for men and 12 accessories.

The collection was launched across the country in brand stores and online on shopping applications Myntra and H&M. However, the overwhelming craze of the collection resulted in the crash of both H&M and Myntra apps a few minutes before the launch. Once revived, the entire collection was sold out online within a few minutes of its launch. Frustrated customers shared their sadness on the designer's Instagram post. One user commented, “App didn't open...and everything showed sold out the minute it opened...what was the point...Very disappointed.” While others wrote, “The site and app is down,” “The site got crashed.”

This is not the first time that consumers have faced such dissatisfaction post-launch of the collection. Back in 2021, Indian designer Sabyasachi also collaborated with H&M to design a range of clothing and accessories at affordable prices for people who wanted to own a piece of couture. A similar incident took place when customers wanted to get their hands on the exclusive collection, which led to the entire collection being sold out just a few minutes after the launch.

As such situations can lead to consumer dissatisfaction, shopping sites should be prepared enough before such exclusive launches to provide an enjoyable shopping experience. It also goes to show just how popular how Indian fashion designers are in the world order.

