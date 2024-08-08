Anamika Khanna Collaborates With H&M, Taking Contemporary Indian Fashion To The World

Anamika Khanna x H&M Brings Indian Designs To The Global Audience

Indian fashion designer Anamika Khanna, who is known for her eponymous label, always puts the spotlight on India's rich craft. Her work features handcrafted, structured, layered style in the hypermodern space. Now, Anamika Khanna is all set to collaborate with H&M to launch an exclusive collection, which will bring Indian designs to a global audience. Anamika is known to blend of modern and traditional touches, displaying elegant sartorial pieces which are full of vibrant, eye-catching hues. For the collection, Anamika showcased vivid coloured, patterns and embroidery for womenswear, mostly focusing on voluminous draped skirts and airy kaftans with asymmetrical hemlines topped with printed pants. For menswear, she chose graphic prints with a hint of sporty touch. Her crafted jewellery collection included earrings, handcuffs, and necklaces featuring intricate work. The collection comprised womenswear, menswear, jewellery and accessories and will be available in selected stores and online on September 5, 2024.

(Also Read: Pooja Hegde's Embellished Anamika Khanna Pantsuit Sharara Is Perfect For The Bridal Boss Babe)

Talking about the collaboration Anamika said, “I've always felt Indian fashion gets lost when interpreted by the rest of the world. Often, our fashion; in terms of the culture, the heritage of craft and textile embroideries, is regarded as costumes or not wearable or modern enough. Things have changed a lot, and this collection with H&M allows me to take something Indian and make it global and contemporary.”

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Anamika spoke more about her collection and described it as versatile. She said, “It's versatile, relaxed, loungy yet fit for dates, evenings, easy and timeless. It's a lot of fun— a shirt you can wear with jeans, as a dress or with pyjamas. The origin of this collection is derived from India but takes on a global direction, mixing cultures and ideas without being restrained.”

We can't wait to see what H&M and Anamika Khanna have in store.

(Also Read: Jyotika's Beige Anamika Khanna Blazer And Draped Dhoti Skirt Is An Elevated Take On Summer Neutrals)