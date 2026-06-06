Indian Couple On Practising "Conscious Celibacy" For 5 Years: 'Intimacy Isn't Missing, Just Expressed Differently'

For most couples, physical intimacy is a crucial part of their relationship and rightly so. It brings two people closer, facilitates a connection between them, allows them to be vulnerable with each other, and is pleasurable. But it isn't a mandate in every relationship.

Sancchari and Niranjan Sajith, founders of Soulgrow Zen Academy, took to Instagram to share that they have been practising "conscious celibacy" for five years. While it may be hard for some people to process this, the couple revealed that they are happy.

Why This Indian Couple Has Been Consciously Celibate For Five Years

In their social media post, they revealed, "We have been together for five years. We've been consciously celibate for 5 years."

While everyone told them this arrangement would not work out, they believe that they are in the happiest marriage. "At first, conscious celibacy started as sadhana to heal, to grow. Then, it became a choice," they noted.

But why did this couple choose celibacy? Sancchari said that she was healing from sexual harassment, domestic violence, and a painful breakup. "Physical intimacy didn't feel safe," she shared.

On the other hand, Niranjan was practising celibacy as a discipline, a form of self-mastery, and spiritual focus. "Neither of us was looking for a partner," the post mentioned.

When they met, they wondered if anyone would understand their choices. However, their friendship turned into trust and transformed into love. "And for the first time, we felt completely safe with another person."

The couple further shared that they did not build love around physical intimacy but around long conversations, adventures, walks, creating something together, shared dreams, spiritual practices, and being each other's safest place.

While people around the world use their creative energies to build families, this couple is focused on building art, community, businesses, and creating impact.

What About "Urges" And Children

The couple wrote, "Intimacy isn't missing. It is simply expressed differently." Sancchari also shared that she has been in a relationship with physical intimacy, but she prefers it this way. "I don't feel deprived. I feel fulfilled," she added.

For Niranjan, she was his first girlfriend, and he sees it as a blessing. "Right now, he wants to give priority to vision, discipline, creativity, and purpose."

The couple also acknowledged that they have "urges" like any other humans; however, they don't treat every urge as an emergency and channel it into creativity, movement, prayer, and deep connection.

As for kids, the couple revealed, "We've consciously chosen not to have biological children. Adoption may still be a part of our story - maybe 10 or 11 years later."

Conscious celibacy is not the point, but conscious choice is. This path is not for everyone. But it is true for us. Five years later, we're still best friends, still building together, and still choosing each other," Sancchari and Niranjan wrote, concluding their post.

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