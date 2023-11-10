In The Archies Trailer, Khushi Kapoor And Suhana Khan's Retro Style And Glam Win Brownie Points

Khushi, Suhana's Retro Looks Win Brownie Points In The Archies' Trailer

The Archies is soon to be released but has already created a stir in Bollywood ever since the movie was announced, for its star cast. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and others will be seen together in this retro drama. As soon as the movie's trailer was released, we could not help but marvel at the retro fashion and makeup of the main characters, especially Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Their vintage fashion and makeup have been achieved to perfection.

Khushi Kapoor's hairstyle with forehead bangs and no-makeup makeup look complemented her casual stripped full-sleeved t-shirt.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's Pink Strapless Gown For SRK's Birthday Bash Is A Glitter Party Summed In A Dress

Suhana Khan's shoulder-length length with shimmery mini dress looked retro fashion goals as she danced in a sequence from the movie. The jazzy mini dress in red had all the glitz and glamour of vintage party looks. She wore platform heels to match the look. Her makeup included kohl-laden eyes and a muted tone of lip colour.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's Structured Corset And Skirt Is Pitch Black Perfection At The Jio World Plaza Red Carpet

Khushi's polka-dot midi dress in white and red with a matching hairband all while riding a bicycle surely looked like a scene from a retro dream.

Khushi paired another outfit with a suspender. Remember those?

Suhana's hairstyle with an inward-turning bob and hairband suited her wardrobe choices in every frame. Her school uniform in the light grey and blue colour palette was uber chic and oh-so-proper.

In yet another frame, Suhana wore an off-shoulder printed top with a sleeveless tan-coloured midi dress. taking us back to the good old days.

Suhana's black and white checkered trench coat with black leggings and a blush pink barrette won our hearts.

The trailer of The Archies indeed looked fashionably on point and a visual treat. We can't wait to see Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe throughout the movie.

Also Read: Fairytales Are Made Of Blush Pink Dresses And A Very Pretty Khushi Kapoor In It